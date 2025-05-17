Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Israel's New Offensive in Gaza

Israel's airforce has intensified strikes on Gaza, killing at least 58 Palestinians overnight, amidst the escalation of 'Operation Gideon's Wagons'. The humanitarian crisis worsens as Israel blocks aid, prompting UN warnings of famine. International pressure grows for a ceasefire and resolution to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation, Israel's airforce has launched a series of attacks on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 Palestinians overnight, local health authorities reported on Saturday. This development marks one of the deadliest phases since the collapse of a truce in March, with total fatalities exceeding 300 since Thursday.

Reports from Gaza's Indonesian Hospital described a catastrophic situation with many victims still trapped under rubble, highlighting the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. As Israel prepares for a potential ground offensive as part of 'Operation Gideon's Wagons', the military aims to defeat Hamas and regain control of the seized hostages.

The blockade on aid deliveries to Gaza, now in its 76th day, has prompted United Nations experts to warn of impending famine, while international pressure mounts on Israel to resume ceasefire negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has expressed intentions to expand military efforts and potentially seize control of the entire Gaza Strip.

