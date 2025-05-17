Left Menu

Russian Troops Capture Key Settlement in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlement of Oleksandropil in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to the Russian defense ministry. The news agency TASS reported the development on Saturday. Reuters has not independently verified the report, and the situation remains dynamic in the conflict-torn area.

Updated: 17-05-2025 14:45 IST

  • Russia

According to state news agency TASS, Russian troops have successfully taken control of the settlement of Oleksandropil in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report, released on Saturday, attributes the information to the Russian defense ministry.

The development marks a significant point in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. The capture of Oleksandropil could potentially shift the dynamics in the region further in favor of Russian advances.

While the Russian defense ministry claims this strategic win, Reuters has noted its inability to independently confirm the developments on the ground. As the situation unfolds, the eyes remain on further updates from the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

