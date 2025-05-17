Left Menu

India Urges IMF to Reevaluate Assistance Amidst Terror Funding Concerns

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has requested the IMF to reconsider financial assistance to Pakistan, citing concerns over possible use for terror activities. He argues that funding could aid terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Congress criticizes the Modi government for alleged US pressure on the decision.

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has taken a firm stance against the International Monetary Fund's recent decision. On May 9, the IMF cleared a one billion USD tranche intended for Pakistan, part of a broader seven billion USD funding package.

Singh alleged that a significant portion of the aid might bolster terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He emphasized that such financial support could indirectly constitute terror funding and urged the IMF to reconsider its commitments.

Meanwhile, Congress expressed discontent over the Modi government's handling of the situation, accusing it of succumbing to US influence. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh noted that the Indian government abstained from voting against the assistance, despite opportunities to oppose the decision.

