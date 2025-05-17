Brothers' Extortion Plot with Empty Cartridges Unraveled in Delhi

In a shocking turn of events in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, two brothers were apprehended for allegedly attempting to extort money from a friend. The accused sent a threatening letter accompanied by two empty gun cartridges to coerce the victim into paying a hefty sum in US dollars.

The primary suspect, Rohit Nagpal, had accumulated significant debts amounting to Rs 80 lakh, prompting the extortion scheme. Alongside his brother Sagar, Rohit attempted to create an illusion of gang involvement by sourcing personal details and empty cartridges, which raised alarm for the victim, Rohit Chauhan.

Police investigations meticulously tracked the courier and materials used, leading to Rohit's confession. They discovered the brothers' use of mobile phones and a laptop for orchestrating the plan. Both have been arrested, and further probes are underway to determine potential involvement in past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)