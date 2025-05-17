Left Menu

Brothers' Extortion Plot with Empty Cartridges Unraveled in Delhi

Two brothers in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, were arrested for attempting to extort money from a friend using a threatening letter and empty gun cartridges. Motivated by heavy business losses, they sought to repay debts by creating a phony gang threat. The police investigation led to their confession and arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:47 IST
Brothers' Extortion Plot with Empty Cartridges Unraveled in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, two brothers were apprehended for allegedly attempting to extort money from a friend. The accused sent a threatening letter accompanied by two empty gun cartridges to coerce the victim into paying a hefty sum in US dollars.

The primary suspect, Rohit Nagpal, had accumulated significant debts amounting to Rs 80 lakh, prompting the extortion scheme. Alongside his brother Sagar, Rohit attempted to create an illusion of gang involvement by sourcing personal details and empty cartridges, which raised alarm for the victim, Rohit Chauhan.

Police investigations meticulously tracked the courier and materials used, leading to Rohit's confession. They discovered the brothers' use of mobile phones and a laptop for orchestrating the plan. Both have been arrested, and further probes are underway to determine potential involvement in past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025