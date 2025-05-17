Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Accuses ED of Political Vendetta

Tamil Nadu's Excise Minister S Muthusamy has criticized the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly harassing state government officials during their investigation into TASMAC, the state-run liquor corporation. Speaking on Saturday, the minister claimed the probe was politically motivated, intended to smear the current DMK regime despite originating from AIADMK-era corruption cases.

Minister Muthusamy argued that the ED's searches yielded no proof of supposed irregularities within TASMAC operations. The ED had alleged a Rs 1,000 crore scam in a press release, but Muthusamy contended the claims were unfounded and based on imagination. He assured that the state would legally support its officials against the central agency's conduct.

The minister denounced the ED's actions as a breach of Supreme Court guidelines, accusing it of pursuing a 'political vendetta.' Muthusamy reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government stands firmly with its officials against coercive actions and is prepared to undertake all necessary legal measures to defend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)