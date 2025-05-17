Lieutenant Governor Sinha Commends Brave Jawans at LoC

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha evaluated the security conditions along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

During his visit, Sinha shared on social media platform X his interaction with Army and Police officials, particularly highlighting the high morale and unwavering dedication of the jawans stationed in Tangdhar.

Sinha inspected the damage from Pakistan's heavy shelling, expressing national gratitude to the armed forces for their alertness and sacrifice in safeguarding borders. He assured that the forces remain prepared to tackle any enemy misadventures.

