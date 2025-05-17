Lieutenant Governor Sinha Commends Brave Jawans at LoC
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kupwara district. He interacted with army personnel, acknowledging their bravery and dedication in protecting the nation's integrity. Sinha assured confidence in the jawans' ability to handle any adversarial actions effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha evaluated the security conditions along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.
During his visit, Sinha shared on social media platform X his interaction with Army and Police officials, particularly highlighting the high morale and unwavering dedication of the jawans stationed in Tangdhar.
Sinha inspected the damage from Pakistan's heavy shelling, expressing national gratitude to the armed forces for their alertness and sacrifice in safeguarding borders. He assured that the forces remain prepared to tackle any enemy misadventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions in Kashmir: Fear Looms Large Across the Line of Control
From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge
Escalation at the Line of Control: Civilian Casualties in Uri
Crisis at the Line of Control: Evacuations Amid Border Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Cross-Border Shelling Along the Line of Control