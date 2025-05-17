Ex-Police Officer's Assets Seize in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 1.29 crore belonging to former Punjab Police officer Ashish Kapoor. The action is part of a money-laundering investigation linked to allegations of extortion. Kapoor reportedly extorted cash and gold from two detainees and their families.
Kapoor, who served as an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, is under investigation for alleged extortion. The action follows charges filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The charges are founded on two separate FIRs that accuse Kapoor of extorting both cash and gold from individuals while they were in police custody and subsequently in jail.
