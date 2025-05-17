Ex-Police Officer's Assets Seize in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets amounting to Rs 1.29 crore owned by former Punjab Police officer Ashish Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case.

Kapoor, who served as an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, is under investigation for alleged extortion. The action follows charges filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The charges are founded on two separate FIRs that accuse Kapoor of extorting both cash and gold from individuals while they were in police custody and subsequently in jail.

