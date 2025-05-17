Operation Sindoor: Bridging Bonds Amidst Border Tensions

The Indian Army has stepped up to support residents of border villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, who were affected by shelling from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, a defense spokesperson reported. The Army's efforts included providing essential supplies and reinforcing their commitment to local communities during these challenging times.

Troops visited the impacted areas including Khari Karmara and Jhallas villages to interact with families and understand their pressing concerns, offering reassurance and immediate assistance. Essential ration packets were distributed among the affected homes, carving a route towards restoring normalcy in the volatile region.

The villagers expressed appreciation for the Army's timely intervention, which strengthened the bond of trust and collaboration. Intense cross-border shelling followed India's missile strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, culminating in a ceasefire after significant casualties in the region.

