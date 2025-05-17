Left Menu

Syrian Security Forces Strike Against Islamic State in Aleppo

Syrian security forces conducted a raid on Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, resulting in the death of at least one militant and the arrest of others. This marks the first such operation in Aleppo announced by the government. A member of the security forces also died in the raid.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian security forces launched a significant operation against Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo on Saturday, reportedly killing at least one militant and detaining several others. This operation, the first of its kind to be publicly announced in Syria's second city, represents a significant move against sleeper cells.

During the raid, one security force member lost his life, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry spokesperson. The forces confiscated weapons, bombs, and uniforms bearing security forces' insignia. A security source revealed that the targets included four distinct locations where Islamic State sleeper cells were believed to be active.

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, recognized for his opposition to the Islamic State's caliphate, recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Following the meeting, Trump announced the lift of U.S. sanctions on Syria, marking a pivotal policy change. This development follows Sharaa's rise to power in December after Bashar al-Assad was removed from office.

