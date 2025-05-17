Left Menu

Empowering Villages: Assam's Path to a 'Poverty-Free' Future

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes the government's efforts in creating 'poverty-free' villages through social welfare schemes. Celebrating the handover of 55,000 homes built under PMAY-G in Assam, he advocates for women's empowerment and the development of rural infrastructure initiatives to foster sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:50 IST
In a bold declaration, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the Centre's commitment to eradicating poverty in villages through robust welfare initiatives.

During a recent event in Assam, marking the handover of 55,000 PM Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) houses to beneficiaries, Chouhan highlighted the government's intent on serving people rather than seizing power.

He underscored the BJP-led administration's focus on empowering women and enhancing rural infrastructure, launching the 'Lakhimi Mistri' scheme to equip women with masonry skills. The event also featured the virtual unveiling of 21 knowledge centres aimed at bolstering rural agricultural resources.

