Empowering Villages: Assam's Path to a 'Poverty-Free' Future

In a bold declaration, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the Centre's commitment to eradicating poverty in villages through robust welfare initiatives.

During a recent event in Assam, marking the handover of 55,000 PM Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) houses to beneficiaries, Chouhan highlighted the government's intent on serving people rather than seizing power.

He underscored the BJP-led administration's focus on empowering women and enhancing rural infrastructure, launching the 'Lakhimi Mistri' scheme to equip women with masonry skills. The event also featured the virtual unveiling of 21 knowledge centres aimed at bolstering rural agricultural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)