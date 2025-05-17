Election Commission Urges Urgent Updates to Electoral Roll in Bihar

The Election Commission has stressed the importance of maintaining an accurate electoral roll, urging officials to swiftly delete names of deceased voters.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi visited East Champaran and West Champaran in Bihar to personally oversee these updates as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

Joshi expressed concern over low youth voter registration, prompting a special drive to increase participation and ensure transparent, efficient, and impartial elections.

