Election Commission Urges Urgent Updates to Electoral Roll in Bihar

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi emphasized the importance of maintaining an accurate and updated electoral roll. During his visit to Bihar, he directed officials to promptly remove deceased voters' names and address low youth voter registration. A special registration drive will be launched to bridge the registration gap among young voters.
The Election Commission has stressed the importance of maintaining an accurate electoral roll, urging officials to swiftly delete names of deceased voters.
Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi visited East Champaran and West Champaran in Bihar to personally oversee these updates as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.
Joshi expressed concern over low youth voter registration, prompting a special drive to increase participation and ensure transparent, efficient, and impartial elections.
