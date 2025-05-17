Assam Celebrates Grihapravesh of 55,000 PMAY-G Homes, Launches Women Mason Scheme

In a landmark event that highlights the central government’s unwavering focus on rural development, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, joined a virtual Grihapravesh ceremony for 55,000 newly constructed homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati, Assam. This milestone represents a major stride in the Centre’s mission to provide dignified housing to the rural poor and marginalized communities.

The virtual ceremony, attended by key dignitaries and beneficiaries across the state, marks a turning point in Assam’s rural development journey. The minister, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the Centre’s deep-rooted commitment to rural upliftment through robust infrastructure and inclusive growth.

3.76 Lakh More Homes Sanctioned

Underscoring the continued momentum of PMAY-G in Assam, Shri Chouhan announced the sanctioning of an additional 3.76 lakh houses for the state under the scheme during the current financial year. This new allocation reaffirms the Centre’s pledge to achieve comprehensive rural transformation and ensure that every eligible rural household has access to safe and secure housing.

He lauded Assam’s remarkable feat of completing over 20 lakh houses under the PMAY-G, an achievement that places the state among the frontrunners in the implementation of rural housing programs.

Empowering Rural Women through Lakhimi Mistri Initiative

In a significant step towards gender-inclusive rural development, Shri Chouhan launched the Lakhimi Mistri initiative, a specialized training program under PMAY-G designed to empower rural women by equipping them with essential masonry skills. This pioneering initiative aims to boost women’s participation in rural construction work and enhance their employability in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

To mark the inauguration of the program, safety kits were distributed to five women trainees who will begin their journey as trained masons under the initiative. The move is expected to catalyze a broader shift towards gender equity in rural livelihoods and infrastructure development.

Inauguration of 21 Rural Knowledge Centres

During the event, the Union Minister also virtually inaugurated 21 Knowledge Centres established under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) across Assam. These centres are envisioned as hubs of agricultural knowledge and rural innovation, aimed at providing farmers with access to critical information, training, and support services. The centres will play a pivotal role in strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure, facilitating informed decision-making, and enhancing productivity.

State Leadership Commended for Effective Implementation

Shri Chouhan extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his dynamic leadership in effectively implementing PMAY-G and various other rural development programs. He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Assam state government, particularly the departments of Agriculture and Panchayat & Rural Development, in driving forward the rural agenda.

Voices from the Ground

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, present at the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to the Union Government and reiterated Assam’s unwavering commitment to sustainable agricultural development, women’s empowerment, and rural prosperity. He emphasized that the success of initiatives like PMAY-G and RIDF is rooted in a collaborative governance approach that ensures inclusivity and accountability.

Dignitaries Present

Alongside Shri Chouhan and the Chief Minister, the event witnessed the presence of other senior leaders including Shri Atul Bora, Agriculture Minister of Assam, and Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam. Both ministers echoed the sentiments of the Union Minister and praised the beneficiaries for their resilience and proactive participation in the state’s rural transformation.

Looking Ahead

With over 55,000 families celebrating their entry into new homes and the promise of hundreds of thousands more to follow, the event stands as a beacon of hope and progress. The integration of gender empowerment through skill development and the emphasis on agricultural knowledge dissemination ensure that Assam’s rural development is not just about infrastructure, but also about empowering communities for long-term sustainability.