Family Betrayal: Gruesome West Bengal Murders

A West Bengal district court has sentenced Md Asif to death for the chilling murder of his family members over a property dispute. The murders took place on February 28, 2021, in Malda's 16 Mile area, shocking the community.

District Sessions Judge Subhayu Banerjee found Asif guilty of killing his father, mother, sister, and grandmother after sedating them. He buried their bodies in a secretly constructed reservoir within the storeroom of their home, using brick and mortar to conceal the crime.

The alarming incident came to light when Md Arif, Asif's brother, escaped after being sedated and informed the police. Following Arif's testimony, the authorities discovered the decomposed bodies and apprehended Asif three months post-murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)