Family Betrayal: Gruesome West Bengal Murders
Md Asif from West Bengal was sentenced to death for the murder of his family, including his parents, sister, and grandmother, due to a property dispute. He sedated and strangled them, hiding their bodies in a secret reservoir. His brother survived, leading to Asif's arrest.
- Country:
- India
A West Bengal district court has sentenced Md Asif to death for the chilling murder of his family members over a property dispute. The murders took place on February 28, 2021, in Malda's 16 Mile area, shocking the community.
District Sessions Judge Subhayu Banerjee found Asif guilty of killing his father, mother, sister, and grandmother after sedating them. He buried their bodies in a secretly constructed reservoir within the storeroom of their home, using brick and mortar to conceal the crime.
The alarming incident came to light when Md Arif, Asif's brother, escaped after being sedated and informed the police. Following Arif's testimony, the authorities discovered the decomposed bodies and apprehended Asif three months post-murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)