Anurag: The New Chief of Tripura Police and His Stellar Legacy

In a significant development, senior IPS officer Anurag has taken the helm as the new chief of Tripura Police. His appointment follows a distinguished career, notably marked by leading the CBI probe against fugitive Nirav Modi involved in the massive Punjab National Bank scam.

Bringing a wealth of experience to his new role, Anurag has held various influential positions, including director roles in the CBI and a stint with the Central Industrial Security Force. His diverse expertise is expected to bolster Tripura's policing framework significantly.

Anurag's career accolades include serving as the chairman of the SIT on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and being honored with prestigious policemen's awards. He is set to make a notable impact as he assumes his responsibilities in Tripura from January 1, 2024.

