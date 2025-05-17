Left Menu

Espionage Uncovered: Arrest in Nuh for Spying Activities

A 26-year-old man named Armaan was arrested in Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan. He shared sensitive Indian Army information via social media with a person at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi. This marks the fourth such arrest recently in Haryana. Armaan is now under police remand.

Updated: 17-05-2025 23:42 IST
Armaan
  Country:
  • India

A man aged 26 was apprehended in Rajaka village, Nuh district, for allegedly engaging in espionage for Pakistan, as confirmed by law enforcement.

Identified as Armaan, the individual was taken into custody for purportedly transmitting confidential details concerning the Indian Army to Pakistan through a High Commission employee in Delhi. This apprehension is the fourth in Haryana within days, prompted by a tip-off from central investigative agencies.

Authorities revealed that Armaan used WhatsApp and social platforms to convey the information over time, with incriminating evidence on his seized mobile phone. A local court placed him on a six-day police remand under charges including the Official Secrets Act and treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)

