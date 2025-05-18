Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Explosion Near Palm Springs Health Facility

Tragedy struck Palm Springs, California, as a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility, leading to the death of one individual, according to Mayor Ron DeHarte. The blast injured at least five others, reports ABC News citing law enforcement sources.

The explosion occurred shortly before 11 a.m. PDT, as confirmed by a Facebook post from the Palm Springs City government. Mayor DeHarte indicated that the bomb was either in or near the car. In response, the Los Angeles FBI dispatched bomb technicians to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

The tragic event caused damage to the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, though its staff was unharmed, as reported by the Associated Press. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed of the situation, as officials work diligently to uncover the specifics behind the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)