Missile Intercept Attempt Amid Yemen-Israel Tensions

The Israeli military reported a missile launch from Yemen targeted toward Israel on Sunday. Efforts were made to intercept the missile as sirens alerted several areas within Israel of the potential threat.

Updated: 18-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:35 IST
On Sunday, the Israeli military reported the launch of a missile from Yemen headed towards Israel, prompting immediate intercept efforts.

In response to the missile threat, sirens blared across multiple regions in Israel, signaling residents and authorities to the danger.

The ongoing tensions between Yemen and Israel have led to heightened security measures and vigilant defense protocols.

