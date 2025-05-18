Missile Intercept Attempt Amid Yemen-Israel Tensions
The Israeli military reported a missile launch from Yemen targeted toward Israel on Sunday. Efforts were made to intercept the missile as sirens alerted several areas within Israel of the potential threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:35 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
On Sunday, the Israeli military reported the launch of a missile from Yemen headed towards Israel, prompting immediate intercept efforts.
In response to the missile threat, sirens blared across multiple regions in Israel, signaling residents and authorities to the danger.
The ongoing tensions between Yemen and Israel have led to heightened security measures and vigilant defense protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
