Controversy Unfolds Over Alleged Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents

The U.S. embassy in Libya denies claims that Trump's administration is planning to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. Palestinians reject any relocation plans, equating them to the 1948 'Nakba.' Trump's past proposals to relocate Gaza residents to other countries have faced widespread criticism and rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:55 IST
The U.S. embassy in Libya strongly refuted claims on Sunday of a purported U.S. government initiative to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, as reported by NBC News. According to the report, the Trump administration had plotted to permanently transfer up to a million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya.

NBC News based its report on sources that included five individuals familiar with the plan, including two with direct knowledge and a former U.S. official. The embassy, however, declared on the X platform that these alleged relocation plans for Gazans are false.

The internationally-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli did not immediately comment. Previously, Trump voiced intentions for U.S. allies to take in Gazans, but these ideas were widely criticized, equating them to ethnic cleansing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

