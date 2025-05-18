Left Menu

SGPC Stands Firm: No Withdrawal of Rajoana Mercy Petition

The SGPC has decided not to withdraw the mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row inmate connected to the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The decision follows consultations with legal experts who unanimously advised continuing the petition despite Rajoana's earlier demands to withdraw it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:49 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken a steadfast stance, refusing to retract the mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana. Rajoana, sentenced to death for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had earlier requested the petition's withdrawal.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized that legal experts unanimously advised sustaining the plea. He urged government action, criticizing the prolonged inaction as a violation of human rights.

Senior legal figures, including Puran Singh Hundal and G S Bal, joined discussions. The SGPC also seeks the release of other Sikh prisoners, spotlighting Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, linked to a 1993 Delhi bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

