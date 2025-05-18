SGPC Stands Firm: No Withdrawal of Rajoana Mercy Petition

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken a steadfast stance, refusing to retract the mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana. Rajoana, sentenced to death for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had earlier requested the petition's withdrawal.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized that legal experts unanimously advised sustaining the plea. He urged government action, criticizing the prolonged inaction as a violation of human rights.

Senior legal figures, including Puran Singh Hundal and G S Bal, joined discussions. The SGPC also seeks the release of other Sikh prisoners, spotlighting Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, linked to a 1993 Delhi bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)