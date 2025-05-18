Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of Private Members' Bills in Indian Democracy

During the first two decades of Indian democracy, 14 Private Members' Bills were passed into law, marking a 'golden period' of legislative participation. Despite potential, recent decades have seen a decline in successful legislation, highlighting challenges faced by private members in promoting and passing bills in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:31 IST
The initial years of Indian parliamentary democracy witnessed a 'golden period' for Private Members' Bills, with 14 becoming law between 1952 and 1970. A new book by senior Rajya Sabha official Raghab P Dash reveals insights into this legislative era.

During these two decades, Private Members' Bills were given considerable attention in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, accounting for nearly half of all such bills discussed until 2014. The first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, played a key role in nurturing this legislative tool, despite having comfortable parliamentary majorities.

However, since 1970, no Private Members' Bills have been passed, facing challenges such as executive inflexibility and lack of resources. The book highlights that while the idea of Private Members' Bills holds potential, practical constraints have limited their success in recent decades.

