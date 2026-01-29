Left Menu

Congress Slams PM Modi's Parliament Speech as 'Hypocrisy-Laden Performance'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi's Parliament address as 'hypocrisy-laden,' accusing him of sidelining the Opposition. Modi highlights reforms, hails EU Free Trade Agreement, and underscores the President's address as a symbol of citizens' trust. The Budget Session's Economic Survey is presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech as Parliament embarked on the second day of its Budget Session. Ramesh labeled Modi's customary address as 'hypocrisy-laden,' accusing him of neglecting to foster bipartisan discussions on pressing national matters.

Ramesh further accused the Prime Minister of bypassing mainstream legislative procedures, stating that Modi introduces bills at the last minute and pushes them through Parliament without essential scrutiny. According to Ramesh, Modi uses Parliament as a platform for election rally-style speeches instead of addressing opposition concerns directly.

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, underscored the country's progress on the 'Reform Express,' touting recent successes such as the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. This session will witness Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Economic Survey, providing insight into the nation's economy for 2025-26 and setting the stage for the upcoming financial year's budget.

