Tragic Discovery: Missing CRPF Jawan Found Dead in Odisha

The tragic case of a missing CRPF jawan came to a grim conclusion on Sunday as the body was found hanging in Odisha's Bolangir district. Police confirmed that the deceased was Ganeshram Bhoi, missing since May 16.

Residents of Ghasian village, where Bhoi lived, alerted authorities after discovering the body in a secluded area. The police quickly responded and began probing the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

While the investigation continues, the motive behind Bhoi's death remains unknown. A forensic team has been deployed to gather more clues, police said.

