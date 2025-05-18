Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing CRPF Jawan Found Dead in Odisha

The body of a missing CRPF jawan, Ganeshram Bhoi, was discovered hanging from a tree in Odisha's Bolangir district. Bhoi, a resident of Ghasian village, had been missing since May 16. The police, along with a forensic team, have launched an investigation into his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:40 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing CRPF Jawan Found Dead in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of a missing CRPF jawan came to a grim conclusion on Sunday as the body was found hanging in Odisha's Bolangir district. Police confirmed that the deceased was Ganeshram Bhoi, missing since May 16.

Residents of Ghasian village, where Bhoi lived, alerted authorities after discovering the body in a secluded area. The police quickly responded and began probing the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

While the investigation continues, the motive behind Bhoi's death remains unknown. A forensic team has been deployed to gather more clues, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

