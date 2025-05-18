Deadly Clash: Cow Smugglers vs. Police in Uttar Pradesh
A police encounter in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a cow smuggler and injury to two others. The incident occurred during a chase after the smugglers attacked officers. Two policemen were injured, one lethally. Authorities launched district-wide checks on cow smuggling after the event.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic encounter unfolded in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the death of a cow smuggler and injuries for two others, according to officials on Sunday.
The violent clash erupted as three smugglers, attempting to escape a police check at Khujji turn, struck officers with their vehicle, fatally injuring a head constable. The ensuing chase mobilized a full-scale police response, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in Cholapur.
One smuggler, Salman, was shot in the chest and later died, while Golu and Narendra Yadav sustained leg injuries and were apprehended. Teams are actively searching for three associates who fled. The incident has prompted intensified district-wide enforcement against cow smuggling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
