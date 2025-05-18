Left Menu

CJI Gavai Highlights Protocol Breach During Mumbai Visit

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Maharashtra's top officials during his first state visit as CJI. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect among democracy's pillars, urging reflection on protocol adherence and respect for judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During his first visit to Maharashtra as the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai expressed disappointment over the absence of key state officials, including Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the city police commissioner.

CJI Gavai, in Mumbai for a felicitation organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, noted that while he did not want to dwell on minor protocol issues, mutual respect among the democratic pillars was essential.

Quoting Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court for ensuring justice, he humorously suggested consideration of protocol's importance, highlighting respect for the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

