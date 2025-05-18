CJI Gavai Highlights Protocol Breach During Mumbai Visit
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Maharashtra's top officials during his first state visit as CJI. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect among democracy's pillars, urging reflection on protocol adherence and respect for judiciary.
- Country:
- India
During his first visit to Maharashtra as the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai expressed disappointment over the absence of key state officials, including Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the city police commissioner.
CJI Gavai, in Mumbai for a felicitation organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, noted that while he did not want to dwell on minor protocol issues, mutual respect among the democratic pillars was essential.
Quoting Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court for ensuring justice, he humorously suggested consideration of protocol's importance, highlighting respect for the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Respect for Students: A Non-Negotiable Stance
Swift Action: Goa's Code Red Protocol Debuts Amid Temple Tragedy
India to Europe: Partner, Don't Preach - Sachdev's Call for Mutual Respect
Landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Mutual Respect of Sensitivities
Ensuring Safety: Minister Nadda's Vehicle Security Protocol in Tamil Nadu