CJI Gavai Highlights Protocol Breach During Mumbai Visit

During his first visit to Maharashtra as the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai expressed disappointment over the absence of key state officials, including Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the city police commissioner.

CJI Gavai, in Mumbai for a felicitation organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, noted that while he did not want to dwell on minor protocol issues, mutual respect among the democratic pillars was essential.

Quoting Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court for ensuring justice, he humorously suggested consideration of protocol's importance, highlighting respect for the judiciary.

