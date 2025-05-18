Left Menu

India’s Constitution: A Pillar Above All Amidst Judiciary and Executive

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over the judiciary and executive at his felicitation ceremony. He highlighted that while the Parliament can amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its foundational doctrine. The right to shelter was underscored as a fundamental right.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai asserted the supremacy of the Constitution over both the judiciary and the executive during a recent event in Maharashtra. He emphasized that while Parliament holds the power to amend the Constitution, it cannot interfere with its basic structure, maintaining the rule of law.

Justice Gavai, at the cusp of India's Constitution approaching its centenary, pointed out the importance of cooperation among the judiciary, executive, and legislature. He highlighted significant contributions by the judiciary and legislature in advancing social and economic justice.

Addressing the importance of the right to shelter, Justice Gavai denounced "bulldozer justice," affirming that legally occupied homes cannot be demolished. His remarks coincided with the release of a book chronicling 50 landmark judgments he pronounced.

