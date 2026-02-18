Left Menu

Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka: Clash for T20 World Cup Supremacy

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka face off in a T20 World Cup match to determine the group leader. With both teams already qualified for the Super 8s, Sri Lanka aims to continue their strong form while Zimbabwe seeks to maintain their momentum from a surprise win against Australia.

Updated: 18-02-2026
  Sri Lanka

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are set to battle for the top spot in their group on Thursday. Both teams have already secured their places in the Super 8s, but this match holds the key to determining who will lead the group.

Sri Lanka, under captain Dasun Shanaka, has shown mastery over local conditions, conquering Australia by eight wickets and defeating Oman and Ireland. The team's powerful lineup, including Pathum Nissanka and in-form Kusal Mendis, aims to sustain their winning streak.

Conversely, Zimbabwe emerged as unlikely contenders following a dramatic win against Australia and weather-assisted qualification. With opener Brian Bennett and veteran pacer Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe poses a formidable challenge, looking to continue their run as giant-slayers.

