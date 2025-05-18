Telegram's Stance Against Suppression

On Sunday, Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, took a stand against censorship. He revealed that a Western government had approached Telegram with a request to silence conservative voices in Romania, coinciding with the country's presidential election run-off.

Despite the pressure, Durov affirmed Telegram's dedication to preserving the freedoms of its users, refusing to block any political channels in Romania. He subtly hinted at the possible identity of the requesting nation by including a baguette emoji in his post, which might suggest France.

Initially detained at an airport near Paris last August, Durov was under formal investigation but has since returned to Dubai as of March, reaffirming his platform's global mission for freedom of speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)