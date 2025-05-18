Left Menu

Clearing the 'Death Trap': Unexploded Shells and the Shadow of Conflict Along Jammu's Border

In the Jammu region along the Line of Control and International Border, residents are living in fear due to unexploded mortar shells left behind from recent hostilities with Pakistan. Despite a ceasefire, army operations to defuse these dangerous remnants continue, underscoring the ongoing risk and tension in these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akhnoor | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The residents along the Line of Control and International Border in the Jammu region continue to live in peril, with unexploded mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops still posing a significant threat in farmlands and residential areas. Despite the cessation of hostilities nearly a week ago, the community remains on edge.

Balvinder Singh, a local aged 62, shared his harrowing experience of surviving two exploding shells in his compound. Army engineers have been actively defusing these leftover munitions, yet the fear among residents persists, marking the area as perilous.

The Indian Army has launched extensive clearance operations to defuse over 80 unexploded shells, a dangerous task critical to restoring safety. As life cautiously returns to normal, the shadow of conflict lingers, with lingering concern over potential future shelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

