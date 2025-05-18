Clearing the 'Death Trap': Unexploded Shells and the Shadow of Conflict Along Jammu's Border

The residents along the Line of Control and International Border in the Jammu region continue to live in peril, with unexploded mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops still posing a significant threat in farmlands and residential areas. Despite the cessation of hostilities nearly a week ago, the community remains on edge.

Balvinder Singh, a local aged 62, shared his harrowing experience of surviving two exploding shells in his compound. Army engineers have been actively defusing these leftover munitions, yet the fear among residents persists, marking the area as perilous.

The Indian Army has launched extensive clearance operations to defuse over 80 unexploded shells, a dangerous task critical to restoring safety. As life cautiously returns to normal, the shadow of conflict lingers, with lingering concern over potential future shelling.

