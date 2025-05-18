Destructive Blast at Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Identified as Terrorism

Authorities have pinpointed Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, from Twentynine Palms, as the suspect in the devastating explosion at a Palm Springs fertility clinic. Officials announced that Bartkus is believed to have died in the blast, which injured four, during a recent news conference.

FBI Los Angeles head, Akil Davis, confirmed that no embryos were harmed during this targeted attack. Davis proclaimed, 'Good guys one, bad guys zero,' underscoring the survival of the embryos amidst the chaos.

The act has been classified as terrorism, with evidence of the suspect's online writings and a failed attempt to film the event. Despite the clinic's damage, its staff remained unscathed, aided by the absence of patients on that fateful day.

(With inputs from agencies.)