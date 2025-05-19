In Baghdad, Guterres affirms UN will never forget staff killed in Canal Hotel attack

António Guterres was speaking during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Baghdad to honour the victims of the 19 August 2003 Canal Hotel bombing - the worst terrorist attack in UN history.

Twenty-two people were killed, including the then UN Special Representative for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. More than 100 others were injured, and several survivors attended the ceremony.

Families still mourning

Mr. Guterres told the audience that “22 years is a long time, but we will never forget the colleagues who were killed that day in the bombing at the Canal Hotel.”

These staff members “were sons, daughters, mothers, fathers and friends who are, to this day, mourned by those they knew and loved,” he said.

“We will always remember their leader, Sergio Vieira de Mello, who was also killed in the attack. We will stand with the survivors whose lives were changed forever,” he added.

“And we will remember the courageous colleagues and others who rushed to help on that terrible day, and in the days and weeks after — showing us the very best of the humanitarian spirit.”

A tribute and reminder

Mr. Guterres said the memorial stands as a tribute to their lives and their contributions to the people of Iraq. It also serves as a reminder of how far the country has come since 2003.

He noted that the women and men of the United Nations have worked tirelessly together with the brave and resilient people of Iraq to support their quest for stability, development and peace.

He stressed that above all, the memorial is “a clear reminder of the vital work that our organization does around the world — and the dangers our people face in carrying out that work.”

Remembering humanitarians worldwide

Five years after the attack the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day.

This date “has been forever transformed from a day of unimaginable horror and tragedy here in Iraq into a global day of solemn remembrance for all humanitarians — inside and outside the organization,” Mr. Guterres said.

“Their bravery, dedication, and belief that a better future is possible will always inspire us. And like those whose lives were lost on 19 August 2003, their sacrifices and contributions to our world — and to our vital cause of peace — will never be forgotten.”

Meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister

The Secretary-General was in Baghdad to attend the League of Arab States Summit, held on Saturday. He also met with senior Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

During talks on Sunday, they discussed developments in Iraq and the region, as well as the remaining period of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The Secretary-General reaffirmed that the UN remains fully committed to continuing to support the Government and people of Iraq following the Mission’s departure.

UNAMI has been in the country since 2003 and is working to conclude its mandate by the end of the year.