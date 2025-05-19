Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Israel Eases Blockade Amid Ground Operations
Israel plans to ease its blockade on Gaza to allow limited food supplies amid a military campaign against Hamas. This follows scores of deaths reported after intensified ground operations in the enclave. Despite talks in Qatar, a truce remains elusive as conditions for peace are debated.
Under mounting international pressure, Israel announced on Sunday its decision to slightly ease its blockade on Gaza to allow limited food supplies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the military's recommendation to ensure food provision even as extensive ground operations unfold in the northern and southern stretches of the enclave.
The announcement follows significant casualties reported by Palestinian health officials, who cited hundreds killed in the past week. UN aid chief's spokesperson Eri Kaneko confirmed ongoing discussions about resuming aid delivery, amid humanitarian concerns of a looming famine in Gaza.
Simultaneously, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar have stalled. Key issues like a truce, hostage deals, and the demilitarization of the enclave remain contentious. Israel's military confirmed the ongoing strikes targeting Hamas, as health officials in Gaza report a severe humanitarian crisis due to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
