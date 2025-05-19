Supreme Court to Address High-Profile Cases: From Political Remarks to Pension Policies

The Supreme Court is set to tackle a series of noteworthy cases on Monday, May 19. Among the agenda is a plea involving Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, who faces legal scrutiny over recent remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

In addition, the court will deliver its judgment on the contentious issue of pension fixation within the district judiciary, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for judges and employees.

Also on the docket are a plea from the Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry against contentious Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar, a petition from Vodafone Idea seeking relief from Rs 30,000 crore in AGR dues, and a request from Vikas Yadav for additional interim bail related to the Nitish Katara murder case.

