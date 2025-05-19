Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address High-Profile Cases: From Political Remarks to Pension Policies

On May 19, the Supreme Court will address several significant cases, including those involving Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, pension fixation in district judiciary, a plea against Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar, Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, and Vikas Yadav's interim bail extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:11 IST
Supreme Court to Address High-Profile Cases: From Political Remarks to Pension Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to tackle a series of noteworthy cases on Monday, May 19. Among the agenda is a plea involving Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, who faces legal scrutiny over recent remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

In addition, the court will deliver its judgment on the contentious issue of pension fixation within the district judiciary, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for judges and employees.

Also on the docket are a plea from the Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry against contentious Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar, a petition from Vodafone Idea seeking relief from Rs 30,000 crore in AGR dues, and a request from Vikas Yadav for additional interim bail related to the Nitish Katara murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025