Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri District

In a devastating turn of events early Monday morning, a speeding car met with a fatal accident in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, claiming the lives of five individuals and leaving two others injured, according to police reports.

The tragedy unfolded near Khed around 5:45 am when the vehicle, en route from Nallasopara in Palghar district to Devrukh town, collided with a divider and tumbled into the dry riverbed of the Jagbudi River, officials confirmed.

Among the deceased were identified individuals Mitali Vivek More, Megha Paradkar, Saurabh Paradkar, Nihar More, and Shreyas Sawant. A precise and swift response from Khed police initiated rescue efforts, but unfortunately, the dry river's boulders proved lethal. A case is being filed, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)