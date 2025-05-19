Telegram's Durov Stands Ground on Election Integrity

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has taken a definitive stance against censorship. This comes after a request from Nicolas Lerner, the head of France's intelligence service, to ban Romanian conservative voices during their election period.

On Sunday, Durov made the announcement via X, stating that he had refused such demands, emphasizing Telegram's policy against blocking users, even in politically charged environments like Russia, Belarus, or Iran. His decision aligns with the app's ethos of promoting open dialogue.

The French foreign ministry swiftly denied any involvement, underlining their respect for Romanian democracy. The situation underscores the rising tensions around international electoral interventions and the critical role of social media platforms in these scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)