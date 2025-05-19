Immoral Trafficking Racket Busted in Baramulla District

In a significant operation against immoral trafficking, the Baramulla Police have successfully dismantled a trafficking racket in the Kunzer area.

Officials reported that four people, including a woman, were apprehended during the police action. The arrested men have been identified, but the woman's identity remains confidential.

The arrests were made following a targeted raid based on credible intelligence. Police have filed a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and investigations continue to uncover any larger networks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)