Immoral Trafficking Racket Busted in Baramulla District
Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested for involvement in immoral trafficking in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The police conducted a raid based on credible input and identified the arrested men. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with further investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation against immoral trafficking, the Baramulla Police have successfully dismantled a trafficking racket in the Kunzer area.
Officials reported that four people, including a woman, were apprehended during the police action. The arrested men have been identified, but the woman's identity remains confidential.
The arrests were made following a targeted raid based on credible intelligence. Police have filed a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and investigations continue to uncover any larger networks involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Love Turns Lethal: Woman Arrested for Paramour's Murder
Captured After Eight Years: Woman Arrested for Heinous Crimes in Delhi
Rajasthan Woman Arrested for Extortion and False Threats Against Railway Official
Record Ketamine Haul at Tokyo Airport: French Woman Arrested
Haryana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan