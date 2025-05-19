Left Menu

Immoral Trafficking Racket Busted in Baramulla District

Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested for involvement in immoral trafficking in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The police conducted a raid based on credible input and identified the arrested men. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against immoral trafficking, the Baramulla Police have successfully dismantled a trafficking racket in the Kunzer area.

Officials reported that four people, including a woman, were apprehended during the police action. The arrested men have been identified, but the woman's identity remains confidential.

The arrests were made following a targeted raid based on credible intelligence. Police have filed a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and investigations continue to uncover any larger networks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

