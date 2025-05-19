Protesters Challenge Restrictions in Thane's Human Chain Demonstration
Over 100 participants are facing legal action after partaking in unauthorized human chain protests in Thane's Mumbra area, as per police reports. The protests, held on May 16, disrupted local traffic and violated prohibitory orders, prompting concerns over public safety and law enforcement.
In Thane's Mumbra area, authorities have registered a case against more than 100 people who took part in unauthorized human chain protests, according to a statement by local police on Monday.
The protests, which unfolded at six locations on May 16, went ahead despite prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act, raising alarm over the breach of law and potential threats to communal harmony.
Police revealed that the demonstrations aimed to contest an externment order against a local journalist. Legal actions have been initiated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, with three individuals identified as key organizers.
