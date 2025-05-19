Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Arrest over Operation Sindoor Posts

Left Menu

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by Ashoka University's political science department head, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, regarding his arrest for social media posts on Operation Sindoor. The arrest, based on charges threatening sovereignty, is contested as a misuse of freedom of speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of Ashoka University's political science department, following his arrest over social media comments related to Operation Sindoor. The decision comes after Chief Justice B R Gavai accepted a submission from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, arguing on behalf of Mahmudabad. The case could be heard as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mahmudabad's comments had led to two FIRs being filed against him on charges of endangering state sovereignty. However, Mahmudabad claims his statements were patriotic in nature and insists they were misconstrued. He emphasized his right to free speech, asserting that his intentions had been misunderstood.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Haryana, Narender Kadyan, confirmed the FIRs were lodged after complaints from the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local village sarpanch. The legal proceedings highlight the ongoing debate surrounding freedom of expression and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

