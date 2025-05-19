Viral Video Sparks Controversy in Shahganj

In Shahganj, a video depicting individuals chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a public gathering has ignited controversy, local police reported Monday.

The incident involved Gopal Chahar and Arjun Girj, who were identified from the footage that surfaced online, leading to their booking on charges related to national unity threats.

A complaint by local Congress leader Apoorv Sharma, which raised concerns about national integrity, prompted an investigation. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayank Tiwari, the case is registered under Section 152, with the video currently undergoing forensic analysis.

