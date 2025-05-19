Left Menu

False Theft Allegation Sparks Outcry: Dalit Woman's Ordeal

A 39-year-old Dalit woman accused the police and the Chief Minister's Office of harassment after being wrongly accused in a theft case. Despite filing a complaint, she faced inhuman treatment from the police. The opposition demanded a thorough investigation, criticizing the indifference of the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:50 IST
False Theft Allegation Sparks Outcry: Dalit Woman's Ordeal
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged wrongful treatment of a Dalit woman by the police and an indifferent Chief Minister's Office has raised significant public and political concern. The woman, 39, accused the authorities of false allegations and mental harassment in a case of theft that has since been disproven.

R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, recounted an ordeal where she was mistreated in police custody after being accused by her employer of stealing a gold chain. Bindhu's complaint to the CM's political secretary was dismissed, prompting her to seek legal recourse. Political parties have since demanded accountability.

The opposition Congress has condemned the incident as a failure of the state's governance, urging reforms. The Chief Minister's Office, however, maintains that appropriate actions were initiated. Tensions rise as state leaders voice demands for justice and systemic change in handling similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025