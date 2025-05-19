False Theft Allegation Sparks Outcry: Dalit Woman's Ordeal

The alleged wrongful treatment of a Dalit woman by the police and an indifferent Chief Minister's Office has raised significant public and political concern. The woman, 39, accused the authorities of false allegations and mental harassment in a case of theft that has since been disproven.

R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, recounted an ordeal where she was mistreated in police custody after being accused by her employer of stealing a gold chain. Bindhu's complaint to the CM's political secretary was dismissed, prompting her to seek legal recourse. Political parties have since demanded accountability.

The opposition Congress has condemned the incident as a failure of the state's governance, urging reforms. The Chief Minister's Office, however, maintains that appropriate actions were initiated. Tensions rise as state leaders voice demands for justice and systemic change in handling similar cases.

