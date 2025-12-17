Opposition Unites Against Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill

Opposition parties are gearing up for a showdown at the Indian Parliament as they prepare to protest the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill. The bill, proposed as a replacement for MGNREGA, has ignited controversy for allegedly sidelining Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

The protest, scheduled for Thursday morning, is set to unfold at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. Legislators from multiple parties, organized under the consultation of Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, aim to vocally oppose the contentious government move.

The VB-G RAM G Bill has faced criticism for purportedly renaming and dismantling the existing rural employment scheme. Critics argue that the new initiative undermines rural employment guaranteed by MGNREGA and reflects the governing party's disparagement of Gandhi's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)