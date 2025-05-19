Trump Organization Plans Sky-high Ambitions in Vietnam

The Trump Organization, along with a Vietnamese partner, is exploring the possibility of constructing a skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, documents reveal. Eric Trump is expected to visit this week to push forward plans just as Vietnam and the U.S. negotiate trade agreements.

An internal May 15 document outlines that representatives from Trump’s business empire will survey potential sites for the skyscraper and engage in discussions with city officials. It further extends an invitation for local authorities to work collaboratively with the business delegation.

This venture is amongst other projects in Vietnam that have gained the green light recently, including a $1.5-billion golf project. Meetings between city authorities and Trump Organization representatives are scheduled, although details remain under wraps as per the city's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)