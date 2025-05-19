Tragedy in GD Colony: ASI Lalit Sirohi's Struggle with Depression

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, Lalit Sirohi, allegedly shot himself at his home in east Delhi's GD Colony, as reported by official sources on Monday morning.

His wife discovered him in a dire state, injured and surrounded by blood, after returning from dropping their children to school. Sirohi, stationed at Usmanpur police station, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Authorities suspect that Sirohi had been grappling with depression for several years. The incident is under investigation, with forensic teams yet to assess the scene and verify the use of a government-issued weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)