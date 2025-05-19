Left Menu

Tragedy in GD Colony: ASI Lalit Sirohi's Struggle with Depression

Delhi Police ASI Lalit Sirohi allegedly shot himself at his east Delhi residence. His wife found him injured, and preliminary investigation suggests a struggle with depression. The incident location is yet to be fully examined as authorities await forensic results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:33 IST
Tragedy in GD Colony: ASI Lalit Sirohi's Struggle with Depression
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, Lalit Sirohi, allegedly shot himself at his home in east Delhi's GD Colony, as reported by official sources on Monday morning.

His wife discovered him in a dire state, injured and surrounded by blood, after returning from dropping their children to school. Sirohi, stationed at Usmanpur police station, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Authorities suspect that Sirohi had been grappling with depression for several years. The incident is under investigation, with forensic teams yet to assess the scene and verify the use of a government-issued weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

