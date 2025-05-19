Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Vikas Yadav Bail Extension Amid Family Concerns

The Supreme Court has extended Vikas Yadav's interim bail by four weeks to allow him to care for his ailing mother. Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, must remain at home in Ghaziabad and avoid communicating with case witnesses.

The Supreme Court extended Vikas Yadav's interim bail by four weeks, allowing him to attend to his ailing mother. Yadav is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed Yadav to submit proof of his mother's surgery by May 27.

Yadav must stay at home in Ghaziabad and is prohibited from contacting witnesses, including Neelam Katara. Bail was granted on a bond of Rs 1 lakh, with an equivalent surety. Vikas is the son of politician D P Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

