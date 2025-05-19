Supreme Court Grants Vikas Yadav Bail Extension Amid Family Concerns
The Supreme Court has extended Vikas Yadav's interim bail by four weeks to allow him to care for his ailing mother. Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, must remain at home in Ghaziabad and avoid communicating with case witnesses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court extended Vikas Yadav's interim bail by four weeks, allowing him to attend to his ailing mother. Yadav is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed Yadav to submit proof of his mother's surgery by May 27.
Yadav must stay at home in Ghaziabad and is prohibited from contacting witnesses, including Neelam Katara. Bail was granted on a bond of Rs 1 lakh, with an equivalent surety. Vikas is the son of politician D P Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pressure Mounts for NIA Probe in Suhas Shetty Murder Case
Notorious Criminal Nand Kishore Arrested in Double Murder Case
Delhi Police Nabs Key Suspect in Adarsh Nagar Double Murder Case
28-Year Justice Delayed: Ghaziabad's 'Rail Roko' Arrests
Controversial Arrest: Hindu Leader Faces Charges in High-Profile Murder Case