Mehbooba Mufti Challenges J&K's Veteran-Only Security Plan
Mehbooba Mufti urges the Jammu and Kashmir government to reconsider its plan to employ ex-servicemen for guard duties over local unemployed youth. She emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for young people to aid in peace-building and social stability within the region.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti advised the Jammu and Kashmir government to revisit its decision to employ 4,000 ex-servicemen for static guard duties at key installations instead of inducting fresh recruits.
In her letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mufti highlighted the growing unemployment issue in the Union Territory. She expressed concerns about the impact of utilizing veterans, who already receive pensions, over the region's young and qualified yet jobless population. This decision, she argued, could exacerbate a sense of exclusion among local youth.
Mufti stressed that engaging local youth in these roles would be more beneficial, fostering responsibility and participation while enhancing public safety, a critical element of peace-building. She urged the government to reconsider the policy and explore more inclusive employment models to benefit the young people of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Government's Push for Youth Employment Gains Momentum
Veterans Laud India's Measured Response to Pakistan Tensions
Modi's Strategic Huddle: Military Veterans Rally Amid Escalating Tensions
Shaping Kenya’s Future: How KYEOP Transformed Youth Employment and Enterprise
Veterans Wawrinka and Gasquet Given Wild Cards for French Open Swan Song