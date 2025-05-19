Mehbooba Mufti Challenges J&K's Veteran-Only Security Plan

On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti advised the Jammu and Kashmir government to revisit its decision to employ 4,000 ex-servicemen for static guard duties at key installations instead of inducting fresh recruits.

In her letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mufti highlighted the growing unemployment issue in the Union Territory. She expressed concerns about the impact of utilizing veterans, who already receive pensions, over the region's young and qualified yet jobless population. This decision, she argued, could exacerbate a sense of exclusion among local youth.

Mufti stressed that engaging local youth in these roles would be more beneficial, fostering responsibility and participation while enhancing public safety, a critical element of peace-building. She urged the government to reconsider the policy and explore more inclusive employment models to benefit the young people of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)