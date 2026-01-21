Betrayal in the Alliance: Danish Veterans React to US-Greenland Tensions

Over 15 years ago, Danish platoon commander Martin Tamm Andersen led his troops and US Marines through Afghanistan's deserts, epitomizing the robust US-Denmark alliance. However, recent US calls to seize strategically significant Greenland have left veterans like Andersen disheartened, viewing it as a betrayal of past loyalties.

The burgeoning US-Danish tensions stem from President Trump's repeated claims that control over Greenland is essential for US security, sparking fear and disbelief across Europe. Danish veterans, profoundly affected by the rhetoric, express that such a move could undermine NATO at a critical time of Russian resurgence in Europe.

Despite the US already having military access to Greenland, Denmark's offer to expand the US military presence is overshadowed by Trump's insistence on ownership. Veterans like Soren Knudsen, who cherished symbols of the US-Denmark partnership, feel alienated as they watch the alliance unravel.

