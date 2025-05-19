Left Menu

AIADMK Warns of Protests Against DMK's Alleged Exploitation Scandal

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized DMK functionary for trying to sexually exploit a college student, vowing massive protests if action is not taken. The FIR was filed only after AIADMK intervention. Palaniswami contrasted this with the AIADMK-handled Pollachi case, demanding fair investigation by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:39 IST
AIADMK Warns of Protests Against DMK's Alleged Exploitation Scandal
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly condemned an alleged attempt by a DMK youth wing representative to sexually exploit a college student. This incident has sparked outrage, with calls for firm action.

Palaniswami claims that law enforcement filed an FIR only after the intervention of AIADMK's Arakkonam legislator, S Ravi. He aired his grievances on social media, pinpointing alleged efforts by ruling party individuals to exploit the young woman.

Addressing the media, Palaniswami highlighted differences between the Pollachi sexual assault case and this incident, stressing the need for an unbiased investigation. He further warned that the AIADMK would mobilize large-scale public protests if the state government fails to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

