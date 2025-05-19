Mumbai Clears Streets: High Court Pushes For Vehicle Disposal Action

The Bombay High Court has mandated strict adherence from all Mumbai police stations to traffic directives for vehicle disposal, addressing the city's pressing space constraints. The court emphasized that merely relocating these vehicles to dumping grounds is insufficient and called for their swift disposal.

A bench comprising Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna responded to a petition by a housing society, which highlighted the obstruction caused by vehicles abandoned outside its gates. The traffic department, in its affidavit, revealed that a directive was issued to move such vehicles to designated dumping sites.

The court has urged the state government to find suitable locations in each municipal ward for this purpose. Furthermore, any violation of these new directives by police officials will result in departmental action. The matter is set to be revisited on July 2 for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)