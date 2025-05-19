Left Menu

WHO Rejects Taiwan's Bid Amidst Global Debate

The World Health Organization has rejected a proposal to include Taiwan as an observer at its annual assembly in Geneva. Despite support from countries like Belize and Saint Vincent, China and Pakistan opposed the motion. The issue of Taiwan's participation in global forums remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:16 IST
The World Health Organization's assembly in Geneva witnessed a significant diplomatic stand-off as member states rejected Taiwan's bid to participate as an observer. The proposal, spearheaded by Belize and Saint Vincent, faced strong opposition from China and Pakistan.

Saint Vincent, advocating for Taiwan, labeled the exclusion as 'unfair and self-defeating,' highlighting the growing debate over Taiwan's global recognition. China's Ambassador Chen Xu stated that the proposal challenges the United Nations' authority, mirroring statements from China's foreign ministry.

Annually, Taiwan's participation is contested due to China's stance that the island is its territory. This year, Taiwan campaigned for inclusion with a van in Geneva showcasing bubble tea and Taipei 101, yet exclusion prevailed.

