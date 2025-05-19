Supreme Court Demands Action on Pollution Control Vacancies

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a sharp rebuke to the Delhi government regarding the numerous unfilled vacancies in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, demanding that all 204 positions be filled by September 2025.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the significant gap, with only 83 of the total 204 vacancies currently occupied, in a city grappling with severe air pollution.

The bench expressed its frustration at the laxity shown by the Delhi government, calling the situation a "sorry state of affairs." The justices sternly reminded the involved parties of their responsibilities, issuing contempt notices to chief secretaries from Delhi and neighboring states for failing to comply with last year's directive to address vacancies by April 2023.

