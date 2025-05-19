Left Menu

Undercover Heist: The Faux STF Police Scandal

A covert extortion ring involving a traffic sub-inspector, a home guard, and a PRD jawan was dismantled by police for posing as a Special Task Force. The group extorted money by raiding homes under the guise of legal authority. The gang primarily targeted illegal activities, threatening violence to secure payments.

Undercover Heist: The Faux STF Police Scandal
An intricate extortion scheme masquerading as a legitimate Special Task Force has been unraveled by police, encompassing a traffic sub-inspector, a home guard, and a female PRD jawan among its core members.

Authorities made arrests as the gang, led by the absconding Ajit Yadav, used counterfeit police emblems to execute fake raids and extort money.

The deceitful syndicate focused on exploiting those involved in illegal activities, leveraging intimidation and impersonation to extract substantial sums under the threat of fabricated charges.

